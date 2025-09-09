“I’m just so grateful for the donor for this gift”: Idaho Falls woman begins recovery after lung transplant

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls woman who received a life-saving double lung transplant has been released from the hospital and is now one breath closer to a full recovery.

Back in 2018, Audra Burgener was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension. Then, she got COVID twice. In 2020, she was diagnosed with COPD. Her breathing continuously got worse over the course of four years since her COPD diagnosis, and she was placed on the lung transplant list in early July.

When Local News 8 first covered this story, Burgener was unable to speak. Now, she shares her experience in Utah and further endeavors.

RELATED: “Miracle Workers”: After years of illness, Idaho Falls woman begins new life with double lung transplant

"We have three months here for pulmonary rehab, and then we get to go home, and then it depends on if I totally graduate from rehab and whether I do more rehab in Idaho Falls," Burgener said.

Her companion of 40 years, Chad Williams, is still by her side today.

"My last conversation with you, you know, was quite emotional. So things have gotten better, and I'm excited to get her rocking and rolling on this," Williams said.