Suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting apprehended by FBI, Local Authorities; President Trump orders flags at half-staff

UPDATE:

OREM, Utah (KIFI) — "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi. We will provide updates when able," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

ORIGINAL:

WASHINTON D.C (KIFI) — President Donald Trump has directed that all national and state flags at public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The order, which was issued on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, will remain in effect until sunset on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The directive comes just hours after Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at a public event at Utah Valley University. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect in what multiple regional news outlets have described as a targeted attack.

Authorities in Utah are hosting a press conference at 4 PM to update the public on the shooting investigation. Local News 8 is livestreaming the conference above.

President Trump, a longtime supporter and ally of Kirk, shared a personal tribute on his social media platform, Truth Social. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote in part. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Reactions from Lawmakers:

The attack has prompted a wave of condemnation from across the political spectrum. Regional and national lawmakers and regional religious leaders have shared their condolences and called for an end to political violence.

Senator Cynthia Lummis - Wyoming

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis states in part, "Today's assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah is sickening and horrific. Charlie Kirk was a young leader, a husband, a father, and someone who had visited the University of Wyoming earlier this year to talk and engage with our students about the future of our country. Political violence is completely unacceptable. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I hope you will join me in praying for Charlie's wife, young kids, family, and friends. John 13:34."

Representative Mike Crapo - Idaho

Representative Mike Crapo posted on X, "Charlie was a leader in the conservative political movement with many promising years to come. His assassination is a vile and reprehensible act of political violence. Charlie promoted open dialogue and invited conversation from people of all backgrounds, especially with those with whom he disagreed. This loss to the conservative movement is deep."

Senator Jim Risch - Idaho

Senator Jim Risch posted to Facebook, "Rest in peace, charlie kirk. Horrific acts of political violence must come to an end. Please join me and vicki in praying for charlie’s family, loved ones, and the countless people impacted by this tragic loss."

Representative Mike Simpson - Idaho

Representative Mike Simpson posted to Facebook,"May god be with Charlie Kirk’s family. Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, their daughters, and all his loved ones. Every American should be outraged. Political violence has become far too common. Today’s sickening assassination must be condemned at every level. The radical rhetoric fueling this political mental illness must stop now."

Idaho Democratic and Republican Parties

The Idaho democratic party posted this statement on their Facebook, "At moments like this, we must come together as Americans to reject hate and division. The death of Charlie Kirk is a tragic reminder that violence can never replace dialogue or democracy. Our hearts go out to the children who lost a father, the wife who lost a husband, and the rest of Mr. Kirk’s family."

The Idaho Republican Party shared President Trump's post announcing Kirk's death and then added this statement saying, "May god have mercy on his soul, bless and protect his family, and may justice be done."

Utah-based religious groups respond

The Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the shooting that took place at Utah Valley University, resulting in the death of Charlie Kirk. Our prayers go out to his family at this time. We condemn violence and lawless behavior. We also pray that we may treat one another with greater kindness, compassion, and goodness. For members of the Church, we reaffirm that the Savior's teaching and admonition is to love our neighbor."