Bringing Shakespeare to Life: ISU blends tech and humanities in new VR project

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University is bringing classical literature to life in a new way. Professors and students from the English and Computer Science departments are collaborating on a virtual reality game that will allow players to step back in time.

The game will let users walk the streets of Renaissance-era England and meet historical figures like William Shakespeare. Developers hope this engaging, immersive experience will spark students' interest in classical works.

"If we are bringing the virtual reality, which is way more engaging and immersive, this will keep them engaged, motivated towards that particular topic they're willing to learn," said Dr. Farjana Eishita, an ISU Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science.

The developers say they're still hard at work getting the game up and running, but people could play the prototypes of the game next fall.