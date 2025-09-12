Firefighters battle several lightning-caused blazes in Caribou-Targhee National Forest

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews are actively working to contain several small, lightning-caused wildfires that have recently sparked in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters are "actively engaged" in suppressing the blazes, with some already fully contained.

The most active fire is the Gormer Fire, located about 9 miles northwest of Swan Valley, Idaho. This 1-acre fire is still producing visible smoke from Highway 26. Because of the challenging, steep terrain, firefighters have adopted a dual strategy. They're working to suppress the fire while also using a "confinement strategy" to protect nearby areas and ensure their own safety.

A nearby fire, the Olsen Creek Fire, is also still active but has been 100% contained. This half-acre fire is located about 4 miles south of Wayan, Idaho. Crews are reportedly still on scene, continuing to monitor the area for hot spots.

Meanwhile, a few other small blazes have been fully controlled. The Big Basin Fire near Alpine, Wyoming, and the Cromwell and Ross fires near Swan Valley are no longer a threat. The U.S. Forest Service reports that the Cromwell and Ross fires were both brought under control as of September 11th.