Soda Springs Geyser roars to life after three-month repair

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) — After three months of silence, the famous Soda Springs Geyser is once again erupting. A mechanical failure had sidelined the world-famous man-made geyser, a popular attraction for both residents and visitors.

The geyser, which typically erupts every hour on the hour, stopped working on April 29 due to a pump problem. City officials announced on June 3rd that the issue was more serious than initially thought, requiring a complete replacement of the geyser's mechanical and valve systems.

According to city staff, the past three months involved a concentrated effort to source and secure the necessary parts for the rebuild. The work culminated in a full replacement of the geyser's controls.

To celebrate the successful completion of the repairs, the City of Soda Springs held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, marking the geyser’s official return to service.