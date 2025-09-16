Utah Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing Charlie Kirk

UTAH (KIFI) — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is now facing seven charges related to Kirk's murder. The State of Utah will be seeking the death penalty, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray confirmed this morning.

Gray said Tuesday that the decision to pursue capital punishment was made independently based on the "available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime." The charges filed against Robinson, which were detailed in a press conference and court documents, include aggravated murder, a capital offense.

Robinson has been charged with:

The charges against Robinson are:

Aggravated murder, a capital offense

Felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of obstruction of justice

Two counts of witness tampering

Commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child

Investigators believe Robinson fired a single shot from a rooftop at Utah Valley University on September 10, killing Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, during a public event. For more details on the investigation into Kirk's assassination, click HERE.