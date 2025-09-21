Skip to Content
Memorial Service for assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk held today

today at 8:00 AM
GLENDALE, Arizona (KIFI) — A massive crowd is expected to gather today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The service marks 11 days since the 31-year-old was fatally shot while at an event at Utah Valley University.

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded, released a statement that reads in part, "Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America. His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations."

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MT (2 p.m. ET) and is set to feature remarks from a lineup of prominent speakers, including Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance. Local News 8 will be livestreaming the proceedings above through our national affiliates.

The man accused of killing Kirk, Tyler Robinson, was arrested shortly after the shooting. Prosecutors have charged him with aggravated murder and have stated their intent to seek the death penalty.

