Idaho Falls Mayoral Candidate Forum kicks off tonight at Snake River Event Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The race for Idaho Falls Mayor heats up tonight as candidates Jeff Aldridge, Christian Ashcroft, and Lisa Burtenshaw take the stage for a public forum, offering residents an opportunity to directly question those vying to lead the city.

The forum is structured to give each candidate time to address why they believe they should be elected and articulate their vision for the city before turning the floor to residents for a challenging question-and-answer session.

As the local advocacy group Stand Up for Idaho stated in a recent Facebook post, "What happens with the city of Idaho Falls affects all of eastern Idaho. It is very important to learn about candidates for all elected positions because what they do will affect you and your family."

Doors open at 6 and the forum starts at 6:30 p.m. Tonight at the Snake River Event Center at the Shilo Inn at 780 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls. Admission is free.