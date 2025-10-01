Idaho Fish and Game urges vigilance after bear attack injures hiker in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game is issuing an important safety warning to all outdoor enthusiasts after a lone hiker was injured in a bear attack near Squirrel Creek on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

IDFG states that the man was hiking along the South rim of Squirrel Creek when he was charged by a bear from thick timber at close range. The bear bit the man as it ran past him before quickly leaving the area.

Despite his injuries, the hiker was able to self-rescue and seek medical attention.

Fish and Game staff have posted warning signs in the area, but have clarified that the bear’s actions were classified as defensive. This indicates the bear likely reacted out of surprise due to the unexpected, close encounter. As such, IDFG says is not planning any further management action, emphasizing that proper hiker behavior is the best defense.

To prevent future bear encounters, which often happen when a bear is startled, IDFG urges visitors to strictly follow these safety precautions: