Idaho Fish and Game urges vigilance after bear attack injures hiker in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game is issuing an important safety warning to all outdoor enthusiasts after a lone hiker was injured in a bear attack near Squirrel Creek on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
IDFG states that the man was hiking along the South rim of Squirrel Creek when he was charged by a bear from thick timber at close range. The bear bit the man as it ran past him before quickly leaving the area.
Despite his injuries, the hiker was able to self-rescue and seek medical attention.
Fish and Game staff have posted warning signs in the area, but have clarified that the bear’s actions were classified as defensive. This indicates the bear likely reacted out of surprise due to the unexpected, close encounter. As such, IDFG says is not planning any further management action, emphasizing that proper hiker behavior is the best defense.
To prevent future bear encounters, which often happen when a bear is startled, IDFG urges visitors to strictly follow these safety precautions:
- Hike in groups of three or more people. Avoid hiking after dark, or at dawn or dusk, when bears are most active. Use extra caution in places where visibility or hearing is limited such as bushy areas near streams.
- Be alert. See the bear before you surprise it. Watch for fresh tracks, scat, and feeding sites (signs of digging, rolled rocks, torn up logs, ripped open ant hills).
- Make noise. When hiking, periodically yell “Hey bear!” to alert bears to your presence, especially when walking through dense vegetation/blind spots, traveling upwind, near loud streams, or on windy days.
- Avoid thick brush whenever possible. Bears often use the same trails hikers do, and are attracted to sources of food like berry patches or carcasses.
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it.