ITD’s popular “Name a Snowplow” Contest returns

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — In preparation for winter, the Idaho Transportation Department is excitedly bringing back its popular "Name a Snowplow' contest, inviting students across the Gem State to put their creativity to the test.

“Our snowplow drivers are thrilled to see students getting involved in this fun, educational opportunity that also highlights the importance of winter driving safety,” said Scott Stokes, Director of ITD.

How to Enter

Who: 6th-12th-grade classrooms across Idaho.

When: Submissions are open starting today, October 1, through the end of the month.

How: Teachers can work with their students to submit creative names directly to the ITD.

The ITD will select two winning names in each of its six regions, for a total of 12 newly-named plows. ITD employees will vote on the final names.

Each winning classroom will receive a special visit from "their" named snowplow and driver for a winter safety presentation. The winning names will be displayed directly on the plows, and local media will be invited to attend the naming events, giving students and their teachers statewide recognition.

The contest is specifically designed to help teachers introduce important winter safety messages to students, many of whom may soon be enrolling in driver’s education classes. ITD hopes that adding distinctive names to the plows will also encourage all motorists to notice and be patient when driving near these vehicles, ensuring a safer winter for everyone on Idaho roads.

For full contest rules, click HERE.