Portneuf Medical Center kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free drive-thru breakfast

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Portneuf Medical Center hosted its 26th annual 'Brake for Breakfast' event on Wednesday to raise awareness for breast cancer and spread resources for screenings and checkups.

The drive-thru-style breakfast event is a free tradition that draws hundreds to kick off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

"We want to give people information on breast cancer awareness," said Rob Dye, clinical social worker for the Portneuf Cancer Center. "One of the major things is catching it early–the earlier that people can find the cancer, the better we can get on it, better outcomes, easier process; that's a major thing we want people to know."

Drivers who showed up to the Brake for Breakfast event were given a gift bag with some breakfast foods and pamphlets with resources and contacts for breast cancer screenings and mammograms.

According to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, women over the age of 40 should have annual mammograms. Women with a family history of breast cancer or those with health concerns should speak with their doctor about the best time to start screenings and checkups.

For more information about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and local resources, visit the Portneuf Medical Center website.