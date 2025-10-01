Richfield woman dies in head-on crash on US-93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — A 46-year-old woman from Richfield was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 in Jerome County.

The fatal head-on collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of US93 and E 200 N.

According to a report released by the Idaho State Police (ISP), a 2015 Ram 2500 pickup was traveling south on US93. The Ram, driven by a 56-year-old male from Jerome and carrying a 51-year-old male passenger, collided head-on with a northbound 2022 Subaru Crosstrek, driven by the 46-year-old woman from Richfield.

The driver of the Crosstrek was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries. The driver and passenger of the Ram were both reportedly wearing seatbelts. The passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.