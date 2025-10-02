Viral fundraiser by LDS community aims to help Michigan Church Shooter’s wife and sick son

MICHIGAN (KIFI) — The family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the perpetrator of a recent attack on a Michigan church, is receiving an immense amount of support from members of the very faith community he targeted: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Days after Sanford drove his truck into the Grand Blanc Township LDS chapel, opened fire, and set the building ablaze—an event federal investigators are calling a "targeted act of violence"—LDS Church members and friends worldwide have rallied to support his wife and son, who has a rare genetic disorder.

The viral GiveSendGo fundraising campaign has so far raised over $280,740 for Sanford's family as of Thursday morning. The funds are earmarked to "help provide for the Sanford family's daily needs, provide for ongoing medical treatment, and create some stability in a time of heartbreak," states the fundraiser.

The attack, which resulted in four people killed and eight wounded, has been met by the church's leaders with a strong message of peace and forgiveness, which they are encouraging the worldwide faith community to embrace.

LDS author David Butler started the fundraiser, explaining online that his faith inspired him to act. He felt compelled to care for people in need and to follow the teachings of James, the biblical apostle of Christ: "To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction."

While the campaign has drawn some scrutiny from those questioning the decision to aid the shooter's family, Butler addressed the criticism, clarifying that the effort is not about taking sides.

"[Sanford's family] They certainly didn't choose this. They certainly didn't want this to happen. And they’re victims, too," Butler said in an interview with Fox News. "I think people want to love. People want to forgive."

The majority of donations were accompanied by kind messages and reassurance for the family, with notes frequently stating, “You are loved. This wasn’t your fault.”