Idaho Falls names veteran firefighter Paul Radford as Interim Fire Chief

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls has appointed Deputy Chief Paul Radford as its interim fire chief, effective immediately, while the city begins its national search for a permanent replacement.

Radford is a veteran of the department, having served more than 20 years in key roles across operations and administration.

He stated he is "honored" to lead the department during this transition, with his focus being on supporting current firefighters and maintaining strong community ties. The full search for a new chief is expected to take several months.