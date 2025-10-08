Bonneville County Transfer Station temporarily closed starting next week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County is reminding residents that the County Transfer Station will be closed for maintenance from October 18 to November 24.

During the closure, all county residents should dispose of their waste at the following alternate locations:

For All Municipal Waste:

Peterson Hill Landfill Address: 9449 E Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls Hours: Monday – Saturday, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM



For Specific Recyclable and Special Waste: