Bonneville County Transfer Station temporarily closed starting next week
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County is reminding residents that the County Transfer Station will be closed for maintenance from October 18 to November 24.
During the closure, all county residents should dispose of their waste at the following alternate locations:
For All Municipal Waste:
- Peterson Hill Landfill
- Address: 9449 E Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls
- Hours: Monday – Saturday, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM
For Specific Recyclable and Special Waste:
- Bonneville County Hatch Pit
- Address: 3690 Recycle Road, Idaho Falls
- Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM
- Accepted Waste (during closure): Tires, Metal Recycling, Freon items (Refrigerators, Freezers, A/C Units), Used Motor Oil (5-gallon maximum), and Lead Acid Batteries.