Idaho Falls City Council Seat 2 Candidate Forum

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls hosts a key candidate forum Wednesday for City Council Seat 2 at the Snake River Event Center (Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd). Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the event starting at 6:30 p.m. It's being hosted by Stand Up for Idaho.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions to the candidates. The candidates that will be at the forum are, Teresa Dominick, Mosy Moran, Jordan Bardsley, Brad Whipple, Christopher Brunt.

The Idaho Falls City Council is vital because it directly shapes the city’s policies, budget, and growth, impacting residents and eastern Idaho. It makes decisions on key issues like housing, infrastructure, taxes, and public services, reflecting community needs. Local news 8 will have more later Wednesday Night.