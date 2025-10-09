Two men charged after major drug and weapons bust in Shelley

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Two Shelley men are facing serious felony drug trafficking and weapons charges following a massive drug bust on Wednesday that yielded thousands of fentanyl pills, other drugs, and over 30 firearms. The operation, led by the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division, is considered a major victory in "disrupting drug trafficking and protecting the safety and well-being of our community," says Shelley Police.

Michael Schlosser, who was taken into custody immediately, is facing the most serious charges, including Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is also charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and as a Persistent Violator.

Mark Butler is also being charged and will be summoned to court on counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to Shelley Police.

What They Found

The police spent 11 hours processing the scene at 307 N Park Avenue after investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. The search uncovered a substantial cache of illegal drugs and weapons, which investigators suspected were the profits and materials used in a large narcotics operation:

Over 3,100 fentanyl pills

Approximately 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine

Multiple containers of black and brown heroin

Over 30 firearms, illegally possessed by a convicted felon

$12,000 in cash

Smaller quantities of cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, and hundreds of items of drug paraphernalia.

How the Raid Went Down

Investigators with the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division arrived at the home around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The operation was part of a coordinated and collaborative effort by detectives from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Blackfoot Police Department, and the Shelley Police Department.

Given the criminal history of the men involved and the potential presence of firearms, the Shelley Police say they coordinated with local members of the STAR Team (SWAT) to ensure the safety of their officers and the public.

During the initial approach to the house, police deployed a Bearcat armored vehicle. All residents were safely removed and detained without incident before allowing the detectives and a drug-sniffing K-9 to begin their search, eventually uncovering the enormous stash of drugs, firearms, and cash.