“A tragic nightmare”: Devastating hunting accident claims life of young Blackfoot woman

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– A 21-year-old woman from Blackfoot, Kaylanee Orr, tragically died on October 10 following a fatal accident during a hunting trip with relatives.

According to the Fremont County Coroner, Orr died from a gunshot wound. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Friday evening in a remote area of Fremont County.

Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle described the situation as "the most tragic nightmare this family (or any family) can imagine." In a statement sent to Local News 8, Quayle confirmed that emergency personnel and investigators responded swiftly and worked on the scene for several hours.

"Every indication leads us to believe this was a traumatic accident that has devastated this poor family," Quayle said. "While we perform our due diligence, pursuing the truth and facts, we’re mindful of the extreme grief this family feels."

He added, "If I can buy them a few days to simply process and grieve, I feel it is appropriate. Our deepest condolences are offered to those grieving at this time."

Orr was a graduate of Snake River High School and served a mission in New Zealand for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith was the foundation of her life, according to her online obituary.

In the wake of her passing, a Spotfund campaign organized by Amanda Graff has raised over $20,000 of its $30,000 goal to help cover funeral expenses.

As the investigation remains ongoing, authorities are asking for the public’s patience and understanding out of respect for the family's mourning process.