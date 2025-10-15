Compass Academy Hosts City Council Forum for Idaho Falls Seats 1 and 2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Compass Academy in Idaho Falls hosted a city council forum for candidates running for open Seats 1 and 2, moderated entirely by the academy's students. The event provided a platform for candidates to address pressing local issues, including the rising crime rates in Idaho Falls.

During the forum, candidates for Seat 2 shared their perspectives on tackling crime in the community:

Jordan Bardsley: Emphasized their familiarity with the demands of policing, advocating for increased resources and innovative options to better serve the community.

Christopher Joseph Brunt: Pointed to a sense of apathy in the community, evident in low voter turnout, and stressed the need to address this to foster civic engagement and safety.

Jared and Teresa Dominick: Highlighted discussions with the police chief, who prioritized community-based policing as a key strategy to address crime.

Brandon Lee: Advocated strongly for community policing, noting that officers building relationships with business owners and residents would create trust and lead to significant reductions in crime.

Mosy Moran: Suggested revisiting the idea of a police union and increasing the budget to hire more officers, as studies indicate the city is understaffed in law enforcement.

Stephanie Taylor-Thompson: Focused on supporting those struggling with addiction and mental health, emphasizing that solutions often come from those closest to the issues but lack access to resources.

Brad Whipple: Stressed the need for more police officers—approximately 15 additional hires—while addressing budget constraints and challenges in hiring and retaining qualified candidates.



