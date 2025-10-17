Idaho Women’s Expo kicks off at the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The annual Women's Expo is back, transforming the Mountain America Center into a vibrant hub of inspiration, connection, and commerce specifically for the ladies of Southeast Idaho. The two-day event begins today, Friday, October 17, and runs through Saturday, October 18.

Dozens of local businesses and vendors are set to showcase products and services. This year's Expo also coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and businesses like Steele Lake Specialty say their focus will be on Women's Health and awareness.

"It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so we're going to be focusing on that because we take care of a lot of breast cancer patients," explained Mikki Ingle of Steele Lake Specialty. The multi-specialty practice—which specializes in routine general surgery, podiatry, and cosmetic surgery—is using its booth to promote awareness and proactive health.

The Expo is also rewarding its early visitors. The first 250 women through the door will receive a special goodie bag and a "passport" that will allow them to enter into a drawing for a variety of raffle prizes.

Ingle gave a sneak peek at some of the items her practice is contributing: "I know from our practice, we're bringing slippers, a blanket, a nice body wash. All the things you can do to relax."

The Expo is open Friday, October 17, from Noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on tickets and pricing, click HERE.