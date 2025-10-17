Local soup spot warms hearts with award-winning flavors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With temperatures dropping, people's priorities are now all about staying warm and eating well. One local spot is serving up just that.

A street soup is being recognized for its award-winning flavors. Last month, they won best in gold for catering, best sandwiches & soups, and silver for their cookies in Greater Idaho Falls.

"It makes us really proud. We work really hard back here, too," said Chef Libby Hercher. "We try to make everything fresh. We try to do our best. We put out the best product for everybody. We don't cut corners around here; everything is handmade. We work hard for it, so we put it out because we love doing it."

They are helping everyone stay warm and shared with Local News 8 one of their recipes. Check it out below.

A Street Soup's Chicken Coconut Curry Soup

1/2 cup diced Carrot

1/2 cup diced Onion

1/2 Bell Pepper

3/4 Tablespoon Curry Powder

Pinch of White Pepper

1 Stalk of Lemongrass

1 lb of Diced Chicken

Chicken Stock or Bouillon

2 cans of Coconut Milk

1/8 Cup of Orange Juice

Corn Starch

Sriracha for taste

Cilantro for garnish

Instructions