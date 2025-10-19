Local groups work together to raise 100,000 pounds of food

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Several organizations are working together to gather 100,000 pounds of food for those in need. For the last six years, groups like JustServe, Melaleuca, Scouting America, Idaho National Laboratory, and the Community Food Security organization join each other for the month of October to reach their donation goal.

Volunteers quickly filled boxes and stacked pallets of donated food, which were then loaded into trucks to be taken to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

"Every truck holds about 12 boxes. And each box holds between 800 and 1,000 pounds of food," said Community Outreach Specialist, Launie Shelman. "So we're hoping to get about 50,000 pounds today, not including the grocery stores."

The donations will be collected every weekend until the end of October.

You can drop off food donations at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the corner of Sunnyside and Holmes.