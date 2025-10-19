Voices rise in Idaho Falls as residents join “No Kings” movement

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest the Trump Administration's policies, particularly against sending the national guard to Democratic cities and ICE raids. In Idaho Falls, residents gathered at the Japanese Friendship Garden for a “No Kings” demonstration, joining voices across the nation calling for accountability and change.

"I am here because I am protesting against all the criminal activities that Trump is doing and destroying our government," a protester said.

Some people were frustrated with how current leaders follow or ignore rules, and one protester put it plainly while talking about government accountability.

"I just think we wouldn't want any president to just do whatever they wanted or any cabinet members. How about we just, you know, go back to doing things according to the laws that have been put in place? Let's do that. Hey, what a concept," they said.

Another protester emphasized the importance of public engagement in the democratic process, and how it could potentially lead to a larger problem.

"Democracy dies when people don't get engaged in their government. You have to be engaged in your government and you can't be passive about this, or we'll lose our democracy."

Protests took place throughout Idaho — including in Pocatello, Rexburg, Arco, and even Jackson, Wyo., with the largest demonstration in Boise.