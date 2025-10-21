Big Game hunter kills charging grizzly bear in self-defense near Island Park

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game:

ISLAND PARK — On the morning of Oct. 18, a big game hunter shot and killed a male grizzly bear in self-defense after it charged him from a short distance away while hunting in the North Antelope flats area of Island Park on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The hunter was hiking through thick timber when the grizzly came out of the brush, charging directly toward him. The man used the hunting rifle he was carrying to shoot the bear, killing it before contact was made.

The hunter called the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office as soon as he was able to report the incident. Idaho Fish and Game was notified and immediately responded to the report. After conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that the hunter acted in self-defense as he was being charged by a bear from a close distance.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law, and Fish and Game reminds hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in the Greater Yellowstone area and parts of northern Idaho. Grizzly bears also occasionally visit as far south as the Grangeville area and into the Salmon Region in central Idaho.

Here are some good reminders when hunting in grizzly country: