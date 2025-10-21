Cold Weather Alert: Is Your Sprinkler System Ready for Winter?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– With colder temperatures setting in and frost appearing, homeowners are being reminded not to overlook an important task: winterizing their sprinkler systems.

Experts at The Home Depot highlight three common methods for winterizing sprinklers: The manual drain method, the automatic drain method, and the blow-out method.

Local company Ohana Sprinklers and Landscaping emphasizes the importance of the blow-out method. When water is left in the system and freezes, it can bend gears. The blow-out method helps prevent this, extending the lifespan of your sprinkler system.

The blow-out method involves using compressed air to clear water from the sprinkler system's pipes. However, it can be dangerous if proper safety precautions aren't followed. This is why extensive research or professional help is important.

The ideal time to start winterizing is between mid-September and the end of October.