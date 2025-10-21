Rexburg Police Station Bond: Police reveal floor plan for proposed police station

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) —The Rexburg Police Department is trying to educate and answer voter questions ahead of the vote on the new police station bond, which would cover the construction cost for a modern facility.

The department is hosting a special open house next Tuesday, October 28th, from 4 to 6 P.M., to give Rexburg residents a chance to check out and tour the aging building firsthand and get their questions answered by officers and city officials. Attendees will be able to tour the existing station and learn more about the proposed project.

"This is their city," said Rexburg PD Chief Finance Officer Matt Nielson. "It's just an opportunity for them to make a decision on a future asset, in my opinion, that can benefit their community."

To help voters visualize the project, the department has released a model of the proposed floor plan for the public to review.

Rexburg Police Chief Rhodes previously told Local News 8 that the current building is severely outdated and plagued with numerous issues. The department believes a new facility, featuring significantly more space, is essential for them to effectively and safely serve the growing population of Rexburg.

City council members say this is something that cannot be done without the support of the community.

The city has set up a website to explain more about the bond. For more information, click HERE.