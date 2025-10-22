Live big band jazz concert at Frontier Center to raise funds for EIRMC Auxiliary

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — On Thursday, October 23rd, the Jazz House Big Band will host "Swinging: The Great American Songbook" at the Frontier Center in Idaho Falls. Ticket sales will benefit the EIRMC Auxiliary and raise funds for patient care.

The show will feature a live jazz band and vocalists, showcasing jazz music from the Tin Pan Alley era all the way to Motown and 60s blues.

"I just love the music," Steve South, one of the lead vocalists, said. "The show is traveling through time and eras by sharing songs from the 1920s to the 1960s."

This benefit concert, sponsored by Norco, Inc., follows the opening of the Healing Garden at EIRMC and aims to provide comfort for patients at the hospital. The healing garden was sponsored by the generous donations of the EIRMC Auxiliary, and the hospital hopes to expand the garden's amenities in the years to come.

The mission of the Auxiliary is to support hospitalized patients by assisting with lodging, travel, and duration accommodations, as well as providing stuffed animals and toys for children.

"Our goal is to provide stuffed animals and blankets to kids who are there for extended periods," South added. "We want to help them feel comfortable in a scary place like a hospital."

The Jazz House Big Band is East Idaho's premier jazz group, featuring an 18-piece ensemble. Their goal is to bring jazz standards and dance music to life through timeless concerts and events in the Idaho Falls area.

They host swing dance classes on the first Saturday of every month and maintain an event calendar showcasing their upcoming concert series.

Doors will open at 6 PM, and the performance will begin at 7 PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Idaho Falls Art Council website. For more information about the Jazz House Big Band and where to purchase tickets, click here.