Idaho Falls Regional Airport adds another seasonal nonstop flight to Chicago starting May 2026

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An exciting new service is coming soon to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The airport is adding another nonstop seasonal flight from Idaho Falls to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The flight will be operated by United Airlines.

"This adds even more travel options and convenience for our passengers heading east and beyond," the airport posted to social media.

The news comes a little over 6 months after the airport added a similar service by American Airlines. Commenting on the addition in April, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ian Turner said it was a route "the Idaho Falls Regional Airport has been after for a number of years."

The new service is expected to start in May 2026.

