Accidental shooting prompts large emergency response in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A large group of Rexburg Police officers and EMS were called to the scene of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday afternoon. The incident took place at an apartment complex on West 7th South between Pioneer Rd and Casper Ave.

Rexburg Police later addressed the community via social media, assuring residents that despite the significant initial response, there is no ongoing threat to the public. No further details about the victim's condition or the circumstances of the shooting have been released.