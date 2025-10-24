Debate Drama: Idaho Falls Mayoral hopeful responds to controversial religious question at candidate forum

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Mayoral candidate Jeff Alldridge is publicly addressing what he calls "wild rumors" following a controversial moment at a recent mayoral forum.

Alldridge, the sole mayoral hopeful in the race who is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was asked a pointed religious question. The incident has since sparked online rumors about his thoughts on "others' beliefs...and intentions as Mayor" and debate surrounding religious bias in local politics.

The incident occurred during a mayoral forum and debate hosted by East Idaho News, moderated by reporter Nate Eaton. Alldridge was the only candidate asked a question sourced from an audience member and relayed by Eaton: "Are Mormons Christians?"

The confrontation took place around the 36:52-minute mark of East Idaho News' livestream. To view the video, click HERE.

"I heard Jeff Alldridge removed his religious affiliation from his website, and does not believe Latter-day Saints are Christians. Is this true?" relayed Eaton.

"Uh... I never had my faith on my website. But I am Christian. And I'll leave it up to Latter-day Saints, if they believe that they're Christian, then they're Christian," answered a clearly uncomfortable Alldridge.

"Do you believe they are?" drilled Eaton.

"I don't know," answered Alldrigde.

Alldridge’s Response and Clarification

Alldridge expressed his surprise at the question, telling Local News 8 he didn't see how it was relevant. He later issued a public statement on Facebook to clarify his response, which he admitted was "truthful" but vague.

He elaborated on his reasoning in the post, saying, "I cannot make a blanket judgment over an entire group of people. That would be foolish. Similarly, the right to judge who is and isn't saved is reserved for God alone. My opinion is irrelevant."

Alldridge continued that although he is not a member of the LDS faith, which makes up an estimated 20% of the Idaho Falls population, he loves and respects "each and every one" of his many friends, neighbors, and supporters who are.

"Freedom of religion is the very first right listed and protected in our Bill of Rights. It is the right to choose what you believe, and that right shall not be infringed upon...As Mayor, I will always work to protect others' freedom to worship as much as I work to protect my own," concluded Alldridge.

Local News 8 has reached out to the additional candidates present at the forum for their take on the controversy and will update this article accordingly.

East Idaho News Response

Local News 8 reached out to East Idaho News editor Nate Sunderland for clarification, who told our reporters the question was chosen from over 200 the outlet received in preparation for the forum.

"One question, which was repeated a number of times by residents, dealt with a claim that Mr. Alldridge had removed his religious affiliation from his website, and that he had viewpoints that suggested the Mormons were not members of the Christian faith," Sunderland said in a statement to Local News 8. "Given the frequency of the question, it was incorporated into the debate."

In response to criticism that the question may have been unfair, Sunderland said he encouraged Alldridge to reach out to East Idaho News Staff.

Historical and Current Context

The question draws back to a theological debate that has persisted since the inception of the LDS Church. While the church officially identifies as Christian and centers its doctrine on Jesus Christ, some other Christian denominations historically have not recognized it as such, often citing differences in scripture and core beliefs. The question also came on the heels of a violent attack on an LDS branch in Michigan, which had brought the issue of acceptance within the Christian community to the forefront of online debate.

Article VI of the U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibits any "religious test" for public office. The National Constitution Center notes this clause was intended to "ban a longstanding form of religious discrimination."