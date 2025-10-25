Idaho State Bengals Celebrate Homecoming Week with Annual Parade

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bengals came out in full force along with community members from both Pocatello and Idaho Falls to enjoy the annual homecoming parade.

People from Idaho Falls and beyond traveled for today's festivities and look forward to it every year. People lined the streets of Pocatello from Center Street all the way to the parade's finish at Reed Gym on the ISU campus. They came to watch the multitude of floats, fancy cars and dance groups. Some kids even wore their halloween costumes to catch the flying candy.

ISU student ambassador Karsen Jex said "I think to be in it as a student and as a student ambassador, it's just really cool to see the community come out, rally, have a good time, support our university, and then ultimately cheer on our football team."

Nampa natives Stacie and Ryan Robertson said this was their first year at the homecoming parade and they were thrilled with the performances by dance and cheer teams from the area.

The parade marks the end of ISU's homecoming week events, ahead of the football team's homecoming game versus Northern Arizona University on Saturday, October 25th. Other events this week included a lip-sync battle and the iconic Homecoming Bonfire.

The community also rallies around their university during the pre-game tailgate outside the ICCU Dome. After a week of fun and festivities in Pocatello, the parade sticks out as one of the most exciting events.