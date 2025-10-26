Hundreds line up for annual Real Heroes Trunk or Treat

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people gathered for the annual Real Heroes Trunk or Treat in downtown Idaho Falls this weekend. First responders and local businesses were excited to pass out candy for the kids and families.

"We have several different police vehicles, including a vehicle that we put our drones in and use for some of those drone operations," said Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer, Jessica Clements. "Lots of patrol vehicles, of course. We have dispatch here, we have code enforcement, and we have animal control."

Clements says this is one of IFPD's favorite annual events, especially since a lot of people always attend. This year, hundreds of people were lined up around the Bonneville County Courthouse for their chance to get candy from the first responders. Some people even got in line two hours before the event started.

This event gave people an extra chance to wear their halloween costumes this year. Costumes ranged from K-Pop Demon Hunters to Demon Slayers, from Minions to villains.

With Halloween coming up, police remind kids and families to be careful when they go trick-or-treating on the special night.

"Make sure to talk to kids about crossing the street safely. Don't just duck out between cars and in neighborhood areas," Clements said. "Make sure that they're looking for crosswalks [and] well-lit areas."

Clements says you plan to wear dark-colored costumes, also wear something reflective so you're easier to see in the dark. The main thing to remember when trick-or-treating this Halloween is to stay safe and have fun.