City of Idaho Falls begins annual leaf collection services on October 27th

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Street and Sanitation Divisions will begin the annual leaf collection program on Monday, Oct. 27, with collection continuing through Friday, Nov. 21.

City residents are encouraged to rake their leaves—free of branches, sticks, and other debris—into the street along the curb at least one week before their scheduled collection date.

Street Division crews will make one curbside collection to remove and haul away loose leaves. In some neighborhoods, crews may arrive a few days early to remove large piles using heavy equipment before beginning final cleanup with street sweepers.

Collection Schedule

Leaf collection is scheduled to run from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21, though dates may vary slightly depending on weather and volume. Updates and any changes can be found on the Leaf Collection Map & Schedule.

Residents are asked to move all vehicles, trailers, and other items off the street during collection to help crews safely and efficiently remove leaves.

Repeat collections are not guaranteed and will only occur if weather and workload allow.

Bagged Leaf Options

Residents who prefer to bag their leaves, miss their scheduled pickup, or are unable to rake leaves to the curb have two options:

Drop off bagged leaves at the Bonneville County Transfer Station at 2455 Hemmert Ave free of charge.

Schedule one free curbside pickup of bagged leaves, weighing under 50 pounds each, through the Sanitation Division.

Please note: the city does not provide bags for this service.

Tree Trimming Reminder

To help city equipment navigate safely and prevent damage, property owners must keep trees trimmed according to City Code Title 8, Chapter 9:

13 feet above the road surface at the curb

15 feet above the road surface at the centerline

Leaves that are blocked by parked vehicles, low-hanging branches, trash, or other debris cannot be collected.

Contact Information