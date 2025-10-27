Yellowstone National Park: Major road closures south of Mammoth due to wicked winter weather

YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — All Yellowstone National Park roads south of Mammoth Hot Springs are closed as of last night, Sunday, October 26, due to hazardous winter weather and multiple traffic incidents.

The closure, which began last night, is affecting access to all major destinations south of the Mammoth area. The road between Gardiner, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, remains open at this time.

The park issued the closure after a challenging day on the roads. On Sunday, October 26, Yellowstone staff responded to more than 30 motor vehicle accidents, stranded vehicles, and slide-offs across various areas of the park.

Park officials say the closure will allow road crews time to safely clear heavy snow and address icy conditions.

Park staff says they will assess road conditions throughout the day to determine when they can safely reopen. Visitors can check the official Yellowstone National Park website for the latest status updates before traveling. For more information, click HERE.