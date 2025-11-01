Idaho Falls celebrates Día de los Muertos

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People gathered at the Westbank Event Center to celebrate the Day of the Dead November 1, 2025.

Día de los Muertos is a time to celebrate and remember the life of a loved one instead of mourning their death. People put pictures of their friends and family members on the altar, along with some of their favorite things.

"Whatever they enjoyed during their life here on earth, they bring that to celebrate and partake in and just enjoy it all the way around," said Juan Contreras from the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Council.

Marigolds are laid out to form a path to the altar so the spirits of family and friends can find their way to it. People also celebrate by setting out calaveras, skulls often made out of sugar or clay.