Crash north of Fort Hall temporarily blocks lanes

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving two vehicles near Interstate 15 milepost 85 north of Fort Hall. The crash happened October 31, 2025, at about 1:36 p.m.

The crash involved a 45-year-old man from Rexburg was driving a 2012 Freightliner and a 28-year-old man from Saskatchewan, Canada, driving a 2020 Freightliner.

The 2020 Freightliner went into the median and rolled after hitting the 2012 Freightliner.

Nobody involved with the crash was injured.

“The left northbound lane on I15 was blocked for approximately 20 minutes,” ISP said in a news release. “The southbound left lane on I15 was blocked for approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes for cleanup.”