Skip to Content
News

Crash north of Fort Hall temporarily blocks lanes

Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
Idaho State Police
Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
By
today at 12:51 PM
Published 1:02 PM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving two vehicles near Interstate 15 milepost 85 north of Fort Hall. The crash happened October 31, 2025, at about 1:36 p.m.

The crash involved a 45-year-old man from Rexburg was driving a 2012 Freightliner and a 28-year-old man from Saskatchewan, Canada, driving a 2020 Freightliner.

The 2020 Freightliner went into the median and rolled after hitting the 2012 Freightliner.

Nobody involved with the crash was injured.

“The left northbound lane on I15 was blocked for approximately 20 minutes,” ISP said in a news release. “The southbound left lane on I15 was blocked for approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes for cleanup.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.