Pocatello Police launch 7th annual “Give the Cops a Bird” Thanksgiving food drive

Pocatello Police
today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:37 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — For the 7th year in a row, the Pocatello Police Department is bringing back a seasonal partnership with the local Idaho Food Bank ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

From now until November 20th, PPD is encouraging residents to donate frozen turkeys, non-perishable canned goods, and monetary gifts at the police department as part of the annual "Give the Cops a Bird" turkey drive. This annual initiative ensures local families facing food insecurity have food on their tables for the holiday.

The PPD shared a clear message on Facebook: "Don’t miss your chance to 'Give the Cops a Bird' and help us help the community!"

For more information on how to donate or get involved, click HERE.

Seth Ratliff

