Wyoming Governor Gordon steps in amid SNAP crisis

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (KIFI) — As millions nationwide brace for reduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits this month due to the ongoing government shutdown, Governor Mark Gordon signed two executive orders aimed at bolstering food security across the Cowboy State.

On Friday, October 31, Governor Gordon declared a Public Welfare Emergency. This declaration immediately unlocks up to $10 million in state emergency funds specifically designated to ensure Wyoming families maintain access to necessary food resources, directly addressing the impact of the ongoing federal funding crisis.

"Food insecurity does not care about political parties," Governor Gordon stated on Facebook. "Wyoming will not allow its citizens to go hungry because Washington cannot do its job."

Executive Order Targets Unhealthy SNAP Purchases

The second order targets the quality of food assistance. It mandates that SNAP recipients utilize the benefits for nutritional foods, excluding purchases with "little to no nutritional value," such as sugary beverages and candy.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows about 20% of all SNAP spending goes towards sugary drinks and snacks, highlighting the potential impact of these restrictions. The National push to limit unhealthy food choices within the SNAP program has been a staple of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign.

Unlike neighboring states such as Idaho, Nebraska, Utah, and Colorado, the Equity state has not yet passed a Bill to request a federal waiver from the USDA to limit such purchases on Food Stamps. While such a bill has been adopted by the Wyoming Legislature's Health Committee, it would still need to be considered and passed by the full Legislature during the 2026 session. Meaning the order by Governor Gordon effectively circumvents the typical process to limit unhealthy purchases with SNAP funds.

USDA Contingency Fund Controversy

This swift state response arrives as the federal government signals a significant reduction in aid. The Trump Administration recently announced it would provide only 50% of eligible households' November SNAP allotments as federal warnings suggested full benefits might be stalled due to the government shutdown.

A sworn statement from a USDA official in federal court revealed that approximately $4.65 billion from the SNAP contingency fund will be used to cover this partial allotment. This decision follows a legal challenge in Rhode Island, where a federal judge had ordered the USDA to either deliver full November benefits or use contingency funds for partial payments. This contrasts with previous administration claims, maintaining that USDA contingency funds were not "legally available" to fund the program.

RELATED: Trump administration can provide only half of usual food stamp benefits in November

National figures show nearly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP, including an estimated 28,000 Wyoming residents.