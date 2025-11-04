Skip to Content
News

Multi-vehicle crash closes intersection at 17th/Yellowstone Hwy in Idaho Falls

By
Published 4:51 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Police and Fire are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement mixer that has completely closed the intersection of 17th Street (Pancheri) and Yellowstone Highway.

The incident was first reported at 3:52 p.m. Traffic is heavily impacted, and IFPD is strongly encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes immediately.

At this time, there is no information available regarding the cause of the crash or any potential resulting injuries.

IFPD confirms they will issue a public update once the roadway has been successfully reopened. Furthermore, because the crash occurred on Yellowstone Hwy., the Idaho State Police may assume responsibility for the following investigation, and IFPD noted they will share further details as the situation develops.

This is a developing news story. Local News 8 will provide an update as we learn more information from investigators and first responders.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.