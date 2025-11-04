Multi-vehicle crash closes intersection at 17th/Yellowstone Hwy in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Police and Fire are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement mixer that has completely closed the intersection of 17th Street (Pancheri) and Yellowstone Highway.

The incident was first reported at 3:52 p.m. Traffic is heavily impacted, and IFPD is strongly encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes immediately.

At this time, there is no information available regarding the cause of the crash or any potential resulting injuries.

IFPD confirms they will issue a public update once the roadway has been successfully reopened. Furthermore, because the crash occurred on Yellowstone Hwy., the Idaho State Police may assume responsibility for the following investigation, and IFPD noted they will share further details as the situation develops.

This is a developing news story. Local News 8 will provide an update as we learn more information from investigators and first responders.