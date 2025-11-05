Island Park mourns unexpected loss of Fire Chief Nathanael Brandemihl at 45

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Island Park community is mourning the unexpected passing of Fire Chief Nathanael Brandemihl, who died at his home on Saturday, November 1st, at the age of 45.

Born in Bozeman, MT, on April 20th, 1980, Brandemihl moved to Island Park at the age of three, growing up to become a pillar of the local community. He went on to attend Ashton Elementary and North Fremont High School.

According to his online obituary by Baxter Funeral Home, Chief Brandemihl dedicated 24 years to public service, joining the Island Park Fire Department in 2001 at age 21. He rose through the ranks, proudly serving as Fire Chief since 2016.

His passing has left a deep impact on the greater Island Park community. The North Fremont Fire District posted to Facebook: "Our hearts are with the Island Park Fire Department and the family of Fire Chief Nathanael Brandemihl during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and support as you navigate this loss. The fire service community stands with you in strength, compassion, and remembrance."

He is survived by his wife, Brianne Brandemihl; his sons, Dashael and Titan Brandemihl; stepsons Lane and Masson Klink; his mother, Korre Thompson; and his father, Dale Brandemihl, along with many siblings, in-laws, and extended family.

Visitation will be held on November 13, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton. A Celebration of Life will take place on November 15, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the TroutHunter in Island Park.

