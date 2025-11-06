‘Operation Green Light’: Bannock County joins national effort to support veterans

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — If you've been in Pocatello this week, you may have noticed a change in lighting around town. The Bannock County courthouse is lit up in green as part of “Operation Green Light for Veterans," a nationwide initiative running through Veterans Day next week.

Across the country, counties are lighting up government buildings and landmarks green to show their support for veterans and raise awareness about the critical resources available to them and their families.

“Veterans don’t always feel seen or appreciated. It’s important for them to know that we support them, always,” said Melissa Hartman, Bannock County Veterans Service Officer.

Bannock County is asking everyone, including local businesses and community groups, to join in by changing one light to green. "By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported," said County leadership in a news release.

Residents and organizations sharing their participation are encouraged to use the hashtag #OperationGreenLight on social media platforms.

For more information on Operation Green Light, click here.