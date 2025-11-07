Skip to Content
Fairway Condominiums in Pocatello Flood as Crew Pumps Water Out

November 7, 2025 10:07 PM
Published 10:44 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fairway Condominiums Complex in Pocatello flooded early Friday morning as a result of a main pipeline bursting.

A representative from Axium Properties, who manages the Fairway units, told us the property has experienced plumbing issues in the past because of the buildings' old age. Only one of the units had significant water inside, leaving the tenants evacuated for a couple of hours.

Otherwise, there was only wet carpet found in the hallways of one Fairway building. By mid-afternoon, Roto Rooter Plumbing of Pocatello had pumped the water out of the building and everyone was returned to their units.

