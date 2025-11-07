Inmates turn fundraiser shortfall into generosity triumph, keeping promise to St. Anthony seniors

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — When a fundraiser goal fell just shy, three inmates refused to let their elderly friends down. Instead, they rallied their entire work camp community to cover the gap.

A local business is recognizing these St. Anthony Work Camp residents for proving that the path to redemption won't be shackled by past mistakes.

Three St. Anthony Work Camp residents teamed with Targhee Brands in Rexburg for a beef jerky fundraiser.

With early success in sales, they made an impromptu promise to give $1,200 of their earnings to the St. Anthony Senior Center, but fell short.

When coming to terms with how they'd break the news to their elderly friends, Targhee Brands says the inmates refused to let failure be an option. The trio rallied support from fellow residents serving time at the work camp to make up the difference and succeeded in delivering the full amount.

"This is an incredible story of redemption and resolve," said Targhee Brands manager Tanner Penrod. "From individuals who were previously defined by taking from society, they were inspired to go above and beyond to give back. The generosity of the St. Anthony Work Camp community was a testament to the powerful potential for change."

The amount promised to the Senior Center is donated to give them a memorable Thanksgiving.

In compliance with the Idaho Department of Corrections, we are not able to release the names of the three inmates at this time.