The Veterans of the American Legion Post 4 Host 4th Annual Veteran’s Parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Just a few weeks ago, Pocatello residents enjoyed the ISU Homecoming Parade, and this weekend they were treated again with the 4th annual veteran's parade.

The Veterans of the American Legion Post 4 have coordinated the parade to honor veterans in the area from all six branches of the military for the past four years. The event has become a staple and a tradition for families in Pocatello.

Local Joel Holverson said it's important he bring his children to the parade to show them the importance of honoring the veterans who served our country as well as celebrating the flag itself.

The ISU marching band and color guard led today's parade with their performances. Color guard captain Emilia Giokas said it's an amazing opportunity for the students of ISU to walk alongside our local veterans and interact with the community.

The parade ended at Caldwell Park, where hundreds of community members lined the street to catch the last of the flying candy.