Veterans Day in Southeast Idaho: Honoring service while facing the reality of PTSD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– With Veterans Day approaching, the southeast Idaho community takes time to honor the men and women who have served our country. However, with such honorable service also comes significant challenges.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, post-traumatic stress disorder is more common among veterans than civilians. About 7% of veterans will experience PTSD at some point in their lives. The condition is also more prevalent among female veterans than their male counterparts.

On a similar note, four out of 10 adults who have PTSD also have problems with drug or alcohol use.

If you are a veteran who needs help, contact the East Idaho Veterans Center. For more information, click HERE. Or for veterans in crisis, dial 988 and press 1.