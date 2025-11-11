A table of hope: how an Idaho Falls woman is feeding her community

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– After seeing a growing need in her community, Amanda Rynes decided to take action. With local food banks stretched thin and many families struggling after SNAP benefits were paused, Rynes started a small front-yard table to provide food and essentials.

"The need was obvious in the community. The local food banks have been posting a lot about how they're really strapped right now, and that they have a lot of people with the SNAP benefits paused, having a lot of food insecurity. And then I saw the same thing happening all over the country. And so I was really inspired by other people in places that are doing the same thing," Rynes said.

Rynes says the community support has been extraordinary and donations have been making the table possible. She admits there have been tough moments, especially seeing local children struggling with food insecurity.

"There's been times it's been really hard. It's challenging to see kids coming up and knowing that there's food insecurity for a lot of local children. But it's also been really incredible and (I'm) really grateful that moms are willing to come out. I've had a lot of people reach out, they're embarrassed to need help, and I'm just grateful that they're willing to stop by," Rynes said.

One person stopped by after seeing Rynes' post on Facebook for the table, grateful.

"This is awesome. This will really help out the community. It's special. I wish more people would do something like this," they said.

Rynes would like to thank the community for making the food table possible.

"It's been really impactful and kind of a faith in humanity restorer, seeing how the local community really came out to support our little table," Rynes said.