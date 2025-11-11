Fatal accident west of Rigby claims life of 16-year-old driver

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 16-year-old boy from Menan, Idaho, was killed in a single-vehicle car accident late last night, Monday, November 10, in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash took place around 10:54 p.m. near the intersection of 142 N and 3400 E, outside of Rigby.

The teen was driving a blue Ford Focus at the time of the incident. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the boy was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Due to the driver's age, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has stated that the identity of the deceased will not be released.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office extended its deepest condolences to the family of the driver following the tragic incident.