Skip to Content
News

Fatal accident west of Rigby claims life of 16-year-old driver

MGN Online
By
today at 12:31 PM
Published 12:33 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 16-year-old boy from Menan, Idaho, was killed in a single-vehicle car accident late last night, Monday, November 10, in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash took place around 10:54 p.m. near the intersection of 142 N and 3400 E, outside of Rigby.

The teen was driving a blue Ford Focus at the time of the incident. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the boy was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Due to the driver's age, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has stated that the identity of the deceased will not be released.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office extended its deepest condolences to the family of the driver following the tragic incident.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.