Idaho Falls museum owner honored special recognition for Veterans Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Friends and family came together today to give local Air Force veteran Jim Gyorfy of Idaho Falls' own Collectors Corner Museum a heartfelt Veterans Day tribute. The group presented Jim with a metal American flag with the Air Force insignia on it to hang in his museum.

"We have the greatest country in the world... and it was an honor to serve it... and I know other Veterans feel the same way," Gyorfy said, teary-eyed.

Gyorfy and his wife, partners in life for over 60 years, proudly operate the Collector’s Corner Museum, where they display a range of pop culture and military memorabilia. Today also marked the museum's 22nd anniversary.

"You meet a lot of wonderful people, and you serve your country because it's in your heart. I saw a lot of the world and I'm thankful for that. That's all. And unfortunately, I'm losing a lot of friends now, but that's a part of life," Gyorfy said.

Jim's friends, family, and wife all said that his kindness and humility are what make him truly deserving of this recognition.