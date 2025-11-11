Jackson Hole Fire/EMS leads regional training to boost large-scale emergency readiness

The following is a news release from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS:

JACKSON, Wyoming — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS hosted a two-day training course last week aimed at strengthening regional planning and preparedness for large-scale evacuation events.

The specialized training course, Evacuation Management for Law and Fire Service Leaders, took place at the Teton County Fairgrounds Community Building on November 5 and 6, and was led by representatives from the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). IAFC members are the world’s leading experts in firefighting, emergency medical services, terrorism response, hazardous materials spills, natural disasters, search and rescue, and public safety legislation. The course was developed to enhance readiness and improve coordination during large-scale evacuation operations.

“Building good working relationships across jurisdictions is an important part in the planning and preparedness process,” said Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief Mike Moyer. “Coordinating in advance allows us to respond swiftly and effectively when evacuation becomes necessary.”

Twelve agencies from across the region participated in the event, including:

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS

Teton County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson Police Department

Teton Village Special Fire District

Sublette County Unified Fire

Alpine Fire District

Teton County Fire & Rescue

Teton County (Wyoming) Emergency Management

Teton County (Idaho Emergency) Management

U.S. Department of the Interior – Grand Teton National Park

U.S. Forest Service – Bridger-Teton National Forest

Teton County (Wyoming) Transportation Manager

Participants had the opportunity to examine real-world scenarios, exchange best practices, and explore tools that support safe and effective evacuations during wildfires, floods and other major emergencies.

The training course supports a key priority identified in the 2024 Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which emphasizes the importance of developing comprehensive evacuation plans as a critical community action item. Teton County and the Town of Jackson endorsed the CWPP in March 2024. The communitywide planning document acts as a guide to help Teton County take proactive measures to reduce wildfire intensity, enhance emergency response, and community resiliency, and prepare for the next wildfire event.

To review the CWPP, click HERE.