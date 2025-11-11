Madison high school gymnasium packed for moving veterans tribute

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds pack the Madison High School gymnasium to honor and remember those who serve our country.

"They deserve to be honored. But it's also very important that we do it here at the high school so our young people can see and feel the spirit that was in there of respect and reverence for these individuals who've sacrificed and devoted their lives to our country," Diane Bruce, Rexburg Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

The event was open to the community and was put together by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars participate by posting the colors, a time-honored military tradition.

The High school band and choir performed patriotic music, showcasing their respect for local veterans.

School staff says this was not just a chance to honor our veterans but an educational opportunity for our youth.

"This is to teach them how important it is to respect our veterans and make sure they understand that there were a lot of people who came before us to sacrifice so much for us to enjoy a beautiful, free country," said Zach Lambson, Assistant advisor to the student council.

Bruce says the event was made possible through the collaboration of the school, volunteers, and community support.